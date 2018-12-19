Taking time to travel and discover new places tops many of our wish-lists. But let's be real, mapping out all the trip logistics — like booking a flight, finding a hotel, deciding exactly what to do or see — can be a lot of work. That is especially true for those who want to have loads of fun but typically ball on a budget.
Not to worry, though. You can still have an amazing, around-the-world adventure without actually leaving the house. How, you ask? With food! Amazon has an online market of snacks and condiments that make for the perfect solution. The retailer sells thousands of packaged goods that can be shipped to your doorstep from nearly every corner of the globe. Whether you're a fan of Japanese Kit Kat flavors, want to try an artisanal French take on Nutella, or are looking for candy with a kick from Mexico, we've got something to temporarily cure your travel woes while you save up for your next trip.
Click through to discover what international snacks, treats, and even drinks are waiting for you online.
