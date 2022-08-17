4 p.m. — I eat leftovers for an early dinner with some green juice and text my friend about going to a bar in Brooklyn tonight. An old acquaintance from college is DJing there, so I want to support and also go to this bar because apparently it's really fun. We both decide we're pretty tired and we'll reassess at around 7. I try to convince her anyway and vow to leave super early since I need to catch a train to visit my sister tomorrow morning anyway.



7 p.m. — She's too tired to go. I anticipated this, so I was already out on a hot girl walk. I stop by a few thrift shops where I end up getting three pairs of shoes. Yikes — I have no idea how I'm going to fit all of these in my suitcase when I move out. They were all great finds, I swear! $65.73



8 p.m. — I then head over to Trader Joe's to grab my favorite frozen pizza (the tomato brie tart) and some cooked chicken breast to add to my salads before finally heading home. $13.98



11 p.m. — The rest of my night is dedicated to BoJack, cleaning up the apartment, and eating pizza. My feet are in so much pain from aimlessly walking all around so I slather on some lidocaine that I bought my first two days of moving here. Very necessary!



Daily Total: $112.11