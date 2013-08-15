We may not spend our weekends cruising the countryside on a vintage Triumph Bonneville — but we really, really want to dress like we do. There's just something so appealing about classic motorcycle gear: the heavy-zipped jackets, glossy leather leggings, the classic engineer's boots.
We got the motorsports bug on our last (virtual) cruise through Intermix. The 10 picks ahead may not protect you from road rash (ahem, rag & bone leather booty shorts), but they do deserve a place in your fall wardrobe — whether you ride a Harley, a Honda, or the city bus.