20 Easy Spring Work Outfits Found On Instagram

Just because you have to look professional or meet a certain dress code doesn't mean getting dressed for work has to lack creativity or style. In fact, if you work at an office that's even fairly lenient when it comes to attire, there's no reason not to let your personality shine through — even if you are stuck behind a computer all day.
Still, we understand that going through your closet each morning can make getting dressed feel like more of a chore than a fun hobby. So, where's the first place we look for inspiration when we're feeling like Cher Horowitz? Our Instagram feed, of course. Whether its a clever styling trick or an outfit we want to copy head-to-toe, we're always finding sartorial treasures during that before-bed scroll. For a taste of what we look to when it comes to workwear, click on for 20 office-appropriate looks we can't get enough of.
