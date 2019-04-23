These Are The Best Quotes To Put In Your Instagram Bio

First impressions are extremely important — especially on social media. Oftentimes, people glance at your profile for just a few seconds before deciding if they want to see more, or click away.
Knowing this, it's important to make sure you're setting the right tone on your page, whether you're a business, an influencer, or just a, you know, regular person.
If you want to leverage your Instagram to pique the right people's interest, maintain engagement, and encourage new followers, you might want to select an attention-grabbing quote to keep in your bio. After all, your bio is front and center, and using it to make a powerful statement is one great way to take advantage of your corner of the internet.
Advertisement
When choosing a quote, remember to think about the type of audience you're trying to appeal to, who your average or ideal follower is, and the kinds of things they are interested in.
Ahead, quotes — for the free spirit, feminist, and more — that will help take your Instagram to the next level, no matter what kind of person you are.
Instagram Bio Quotes For The Free Spirit
1. “Stop acting so small. You are the universe in ecstatic motion.” ― Rumi
2. "Our life is what our thoughts make it." — Marcus Aurelius
3. "I'm just a free spirit with a wild heart and an open road ahead."
4. "It's OK to live a life others don't understand." — Jenna Woginrich
5. “Dreaming, after all, is a form of planning.” — Gloria Steinem
6. "Throw your dreams into space like a kite, and you do not know what it will bring back, a new life, a new friend, a new love, a new country." — Anais Nin
Instagram Bio Quotes For The Entrepreneur
1. “She gets what she wants because she works for it.” ― Sophia Amoruso
2. "Everything you've wanted is on the other side of fear." — George Addai
3. "People respond well to those that are sure of what they want." — Anna Wintour
4. "I never dreamed about success. I worked for it." — Estée Lauder
5. “You don’t become what you want, you become what you believe.” — Oprah Winfrey
6. "Whether you come from a council estate or a country estate, your success will be determined by your own confidence and fortitude." — Michelle Obama
Advertisement
Instagram Bio Quotes For The Creative
1. “You can't use up creativity, the more you use the more you have." — Maya Angelou
2. "The desire to create is one of the deepest yearnings of the human soul." — Dieter F. Uchtdorf
3. “Don’t let the noise of other’s opinions drown out your own inner voice." — Steve Jobs
4. “I never paint dreams or nightmares. I paint my own reality.” — Frida Kahlo
5. “Art is something that makes you breathe with a different kind of happiness.” — Anni Albers
6. "Creativity is the power to reject the past, to change the status quo, and to seek new potential. Simply put, aside from using one's imagination - perhaps more importantly - creativity is the power to act." — Ai Weiwei
Instagram Bio Quotes For The Intellectual
1. "The unexamined life is not worth living.” — Socrates
2. “In order to go on living one must try to escape the death involved in perfectionism.” —Hannah Arendt
3. “I took a deep breath and listened to the old bray of my heart. I am. I am. I am.” — Sylvia Plath
4. “You cannot find peace by avoiding life." – Virginia Woolf
5. "What is right to be done cannot be done too soon." — Jane Austen
6. "I'm sick of not having the courage to be an absolute nobody." — J.D. Salinger
Fierce Instagram Bio Quotes For Feminists
1. "I am not free while any woman is unfree, even when her shackles are very different from my own." — Audre Lorde
Advertisement
2. "Feminism is for everybody." — bell hooks
3. "If you want something said, ask a man; if you want something done, ask a woman." —Margaret Thatcher
4. "I am a Woman Phenomenally. Phenomenal Woman, that's me." ― Maya Angelou
5. "Feminism isn't about making women strong. Women are already strong. It's about changing the way the world perceives that strength." — G.D. Anderson
6. "Culture does not make people. People make culture. If it is true that the full humanity of women is not our culture, then we can and must make it our culture.” — Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
Advertisement