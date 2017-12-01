Ingrown Hair Removal Videos Are The Newest Extraction Craze

By now, everyone who shaves knows that the upkeep can be quite the hassle. This is especially true when you take into account just how easy it is to develop those stubborn ingrown hairs we all can't stand. In 2017, however, the annoyance has served a great purpose for those who enjoy watching extraction videos.
If you're unfamiliar, pimple popping clips have reigned supreme over the last year. But the 2.0 version of 'em involves ingrown hair removal videos. And while we do recommend leaving this kind of work to a professional, there's just something about watching someone slowly pull out a string of hair from a random body part that we can't look away from.
Curious yet? Ahead, seven of the best ones the internet has to offer. Gather your tweezers, folks — it's about to get hairy.