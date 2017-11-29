Over the past few years, pimple popping has very well become a celebrated art form all its own. Searches for the spine-tingling video trend continue to skyrocket with each new one uploaded online — no matter how gory or downright disgusting they may seem. Everyone from amateurs to medical professionals alike have taken interest, and honestly, the fan base for this particular pastime sport isn't showing any signs of stopping soon.
Out-topping 2016, this year's lineup has featured more blackheads, whiteheads, papules, pustules, nodules, and cysts than ever, which helps prove that our "addiction" is just as multifaceted as the skin concerns we seek to remove. Dr. Sandra Lee, a.k.a Dr. Pimple Popper, leads the pack with over 2.6 million Instagram followers and 3 million YouTube subscribers who tune in just to watch her zap zits. Talk about impressive!
If you consider yourself a fan and are looking for the absolute best pimple-popping videos on the web, we've taken it upon ourselves to do the dirty work and compiled a list of 10 top picks (pun intended). Ahead, indulge in the most extreme extractions worth your while.