The Coolest Indoor Hanging Chairs To Relax In Right Now

Is there anything more peaceful than a summer day spent laying in a hammock outside? Just thinking about swinging in the breeze while reading a good book and drifting in and out of sleep all afternoon is enough to make us take back our "we can't wait for fall" sentiments and wish that summer would stick around forever. Based on weather forecasts, though, it looks like that particular wish is definitely not going to come true, so we'll just have to enjoy the next best thing: indoor hammocks.