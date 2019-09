Garten recently posted a photo of a vase full of gorgeous hydrangeas in a few different shades. In the photo's caption, the cookbook author included several tips for how she makes her floral arrangements stand out. Even in her infinite wisdom of all the domestic arts, Garten admits in the caption that mixed bouquets are "hard to get right" so she offers an alternative approach. "I often choose one kind of flower but in lots of different colors. Based on the beauty of the bouquet in the photo, clearly this technique works well. It's also one that florist to the stars, Jeff Leatham, employs in his many over-the-top flower sculptures that the Kardashian-Jenners are constantly sending to one another.