10:30 p.m. — We walk to a bar for a glass of wine. I'm still annoyed with T. for not agreeing to go to California, but being at the bar where we had our first date gives me the feels so I tell him that I appreciate how hard he works so that we can have the life that we have and he reciprocates the sentiment. He suggests, again, that I consider staying at home to take some pressure off me, and I tell him, again, that I don't feel comfortable with that arrangement — I watched my mom, who didn't have any formal education or valuable work experience, almost kill herself working three jobs after her divorce. While I'm in a much different position, and while I wholeheartedly believe that T. wouldn't try to dodge his child-support obligations like my father did, I just don't feel comfortable potentially putting myself and my kids in such a vulnerable financial position. Plus, I personally need to be more than a wife and mom (which just means that I need a few hours of escape each day). $65