When it comes to our daily uniforms, it's easy to sink into the black-on-black trap that befalls most New Yorkers. Not only is a monochromatic wardrobe (almost) always office appropriate, but it's just plain easy — almost no styling required! But, we're daring you to take things to the next level, prints-wise, and Ilana Kohn has just the collection to help.
The NYC designer, who's known for her universally flattering and constantly comfy pieces, just released her newest collection — and it's anything but boring. While she's a relative fresh face to the fashion fold (you can find her line at places like Need Supply and Myth & Symbol), she's mastered every print you could dream up, from formal stripes to whimsical abstract shapes. Each piece comes in her signature laid-back, casual cut (Think: wide-leg trousers, tunics, and flowy dresses), which lets you mix and match to your heart's content. Click through to take a look at the line in its entirety, and start having a little fun with your wardrobe. Don't worry...we'll be right there with you.
Photo: Courtesy of Ilana Kohn