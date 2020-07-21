Summertime is the best no matter the circumstances — spending long (socially-distant) days at the beach, enjoying solo walks in the park, sipping on rosé on your balcony or patio... you catch our drift. But there are a few downsides to this lovely time of year. One of them, hands down, is humidity. It's not only uncomfortable, but it can cause some major hair issues. In fact, it can turn our carefully coiffed styles into a frizz-for-all we didn't ask for.
Thankfully, a few choice products on the market can help you protect your hair from moist air, no matter what your texture is. A little heat will never cramp our style. Check out some of our favorites in the slides, ahead.
