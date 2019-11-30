It’s A Very Hulu Christmas: What To Stream This Holiday Season

It’s the most wonderful time of the year when the networks start competing over who can air the most Christmas content. While Lifetime and Hallmark always come on strong with legions of films where attractive people find love and the true meaning of Christmas in under two hours, this year Hulu is hot on their heels with a slate of holiday offerings that are perfect for making the most of a long winter’s night on the couch.
While ‘tis the season for sappy Christmas movies, Hulu has more to offer than holiday romances. There are Christmas classics like Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz in The Holiday, new favorites like the Saturday Night Live Christmas Special (Schweddy Balls anyone?), and soon to be traditions like Anna and the Apocalypse, which definitely proves that the zombie apocalypse and Christmas can coexist. There’s even a Christmas documentary!
The best part is that thanks to the power of streaming, all the movies are available at the click of a button whenever you need to curl up in your favorite reindeer onesie, pour yourself a little spiked eggnog, and get in the Christmas spirit. Happy watching!