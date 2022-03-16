5 p.m.— Church time! We haven't been great about this since COVID but we tune into the sermon from the church app and listen in. For dinner, we order sushi. One salmon roll and one crab roll. YUM!! S. and I spend some time testing out our new cookie cake pop recipe and K. is the official taste tester. He give us two thumbs up so we start making the batch for S.'s class. These freeze well so we will pop them in the freezer until the day before her party then put the baggies together. I also bought slime packets so each will get a treat and a toy. I also put together a gift for her teacher. We do a $25 Starbucks gift card, a reusable cup, and some candy. S. loves her teacher and likes to do things to make her smile. I appreciate her kindness and continuing to work through this school year with so many challenges. Thank you teachers for keeping this together and continuing to help our kids learn. $30