7:30 p.m. — Spend a few hours working on a desk for my home office. With my upcoming job change, I'll be spending more time working from home so I need a little refresh in my office that I split with S. as her playroom. I recently have started refinishing furniture as a way to de-stress. It's crazy how relaxing it has turned out to be. I struggle with anxiety and depression so have to find ways to manage it. During the beginning of the pandemic, I was doing great but once we went back to work, my anxiety came back two-fold. If anyone wonders why I work out as much as I do, anxiety is the reason. Exercise is my best drug. Once I get cleaned up, we all do our nighttime routine of taking baths, brushing teeth, and reading to the kids. We are in bed by 9, early to bed for another workout in the morning.