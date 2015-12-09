The most magical item that incites envy might just be over-the-knee boots. When seen on 5'11" supermodels, they seem like the most gorgeous pieces imaginable. But when it comes to the rest of us, the thought of floating around in halfway-up-your-leg shoes doesn't seem as easy to pull off. The secret to making them work for anyone, though, is no secret at all — a pair of tall boots can do the work for you.



Now that you have the go ahead, it's time to get creative while braving this trend (or don't, because jeans and a tee work just as well). Over-the-knee boots are coveted for a reason: They have the ability to turn any outfit into something that whispers fabulous. Sometimes, all we need is a dash of inspiration for adding a sky high shoe to our wardrobe. Click ahead for four seamless outfits that will help you breeze down the street in a killer pair of shoes you never thought you could make work.

