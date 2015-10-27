Don’t Wear Color? These 6 Looks Are For You

While many in the fashion world look to the runway to determine the next most-sought-after color trends, there’s a proud crew who could not be bothered. From classicists to minimalists to too-cool-for-color It Girls, these women swear by black, white, and every shade of neutral clothing. Where others anticipate the coming and going of spring pastels or autumnal earth tones, these women get their kicks from the potential that the most basic palette presents. And it’s far more than just a wardrobe that always matches.
Inspired by ALDO's own fall lineup of black soles — from heels to loafers to over-the-knee styles — we're exploring six looks that were made to stand out…but not in the chromatic way. Instead of relying on the flash of bright hues, these outfits become statement-making through form, fit, texture, and pattern. Ahead, check out the fall ensembles that even the color-crazed can't resist.
