How To Earn & Use Travel Credit Card Points Without Traveling

Instead of taking a vacation, donate your points. This is a great option for those who may not have extra liquid cash right now but still want to give to organizations supporting Black Lives Matter or other important causes. For most points-generating credit cards, the easiest way to do this is by redeeming your points for cash-back and then donating that cash directly, especially if you're interested in donating to a political campaign. Credit card expert Sara Rathner of NerdWallet suggests this method because it has "more value and flexibility and you decide exactly where the money goes." Donating cash-back is also the only way to guarantee the donation is tax-deductible.