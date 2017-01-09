How To Actually Use That Internet-Famous Makeup Brush

When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
If you love beauty and have an Instagram account, chances are you've seen a YouTuber or editor rave about this odd-looking, toothbrush-shaped makeup brush. You may have thought to yourself: How does this thing apply makeup? And why is everyone obsessed with it? We sure as hell did when it first crossed our desks almost a year ago.
The Artis Palm Brush is meant to smooth any type of makeup — from foundation to blush — with streak-free ease. It's also designed to fit more comfortably in the user's hands than a standard makeup brush. Check out the video above for a quick tutorial on how to use it. Or just buy one and stroke your face with it. (Did we mention how crazy-soft it is?)
