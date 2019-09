How To Talk To Your Doctor About Sex Injuries (Because Yes, You Should Do That)

So it's good practice to start the conversations now, especially if you're having sex that's even slightly kinky (like swinging around a pole installed in your bedroom). Kinky sex tends to result in more injuries than other kinds of sex, especially if there are whips , floggers, or ropes involved. A doctor could help you have kinky sex safely, and should also know your history if you ever do get hurt. But talking to your doc about kinks isn't easy. Studies have shown that many people who engage in kinky sex want to talk to their doctors about the health risks involved, but fear being judged. "About 13% of survey respondents told their doctors their injuries were caused by something other than BDSM,” Anna M. Randal, executive director of The Alternative Sexualities Health Research Alliance , told the Huffington Post . “People make up stories; some are embarrassed, but most are more worried about being shamed by their doctors or not getting good care."