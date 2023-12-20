My Partner & I Both Struggle From The Same Mental Illness. How Can We Support One Another?

Navigating this chapter of understanding who you both are and how you feel safe and close as a couple will be one you remember, but not all of that is bad or even hard. You will have intuitive moments and wiggly moments, especially as you learn your new needs. The right response might just be something that is completely opposite to how it would have been six months ago. What allows us to get through these stages with our partner is embracing and reaching for more intimacy. In this learning of each other a new love will start to blossom, for many of us a much deeper love forms. We don’t get to choose the situations we will navigate with our lovers, but we get to delight in what it feels like to come out the other side of a chapter more bonded and secure than before.