Okay, Now What Do We Do With All These Sweatsuits?

After spending the better part of last year stockpiling comfortable clothing, you're likely finding yourself wondering: What do I do with all these matching sweatsuits? As we step back into the world outside of our homes — whether socially, in a workplace capacity, or for school — there's quite a lot of confusion around what exactly to wear is common. Many are hesitant to ever return to the more restrictive styles of pre-pandemic fashion; some have gone as far as to question the future of the bra entirely. So, in an effort to alleviate any head-scratching over this new age of hybrid style, we put together a few ideas on how to best repurpose your pre-COVID sweatsuit collection for a post-vax world.
We're talking bare minimum effort here. Mix and match as many (or as few) fashion pieces to your sweatsuits. Although our styling suggestions are not totally foolproof — because, even though many things have changed, sweats still don't cut it for every occasion — they are packed with hacks that help give them a more polished and professional edge. (We also recommend considering color choice, bagginess levels, and signs of wear in your chosen lounge pieces.) Scroll on for fuss-free fashion inspiration.
The pandemic is still ongoing, and our understanding of the best safety practices is continuing to evolve. For the latest recommendations and guidelines, we suggest visiting COVID-related resources provided by your local health department, the WHO, and the CDC, and staying up-to-date about your rights in the workplace. For more news about COVID and how it affects our lives, check out Refinery29's reporting on the pandemic here.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.