No-Fail Ways To Style A Sweater

We can't knock sweater weather: It's wonderful that Mother Nature forces us to be cozy and drink warm beverages. Plus, we've developed a few no-fail #OOTD formulas that check all the right boxes — easy, warm, and always fresh. These go-to moves are anything but textbook, though. With the right accessories, the right layering, and the right touch, you can recycle these year after year without ever getting tired of 'em. See the few tricks up our (well-layered) sleeves, below.
The Saturday Uniform
You know the drill: Roll out of bed at whatever time strikes your fancy, pick your coziest sweater and your favorite jeans, and head on over to brunch/farmers' market/other leisurely weekend activity. This may be routine, but the staples don't have to feel ordinary: This street-style star opts for an oversized knit that's still structured around the sleeve and neckline, paired with straight wide-legged jeans with the slightest fray around the hem. What better way to seal a lazy-day special than with slip-on sneakers? We'll see you over bottomless coffee.
The Saturday Uniform
You know the drill: Roll out of bed at whatever time strikes your fancy, pick your coziest sweater and your favorite jeans, and head on over to brunch/farmers' market/other leisurely weekend activity. This may be routine, but the staples don't have to feel ordinary: This street-style star opts for an oversized knit that's still structured around the sleeve and neckline, paired with straight wide-legged jeans with the slightest fray around the hem. What better way to seal a lazy-day special than with slip-on sneakers? We'll see you over bottomless coffee.
Advertisement
The Unexpected Layering Trick
The weather-minded way of layering is to wear your T-shirt under your sweater. The street-style way is to stretch the life of your summery blouses by layering it under a knit cami (or a sleeveless sweater that you either made sleeveless or procured as such). This trick is particularly good on those uncharacteristically warm days where you can't pull out your heavier jackets, but still want that warm-and-fuzzy feel of the season. Suede or varnished-look trousers with a baggy fit lend a retro sensibility to the ensemble.
The weather-minded way of layering is to wear your T-shirt under your sweater. The street-style way is to stretch the life of your summery blouses by layering it under a knit cami (or a sleeveless sweater that you either made sleeveless or procured as such). This trick is particularly good on those uncharacteristically warm days where you can't pull out your heavier jackets, but still want that warm-and-fuzzy feel of the season. Suede or varnished-look trousers with a baggy fit lend a retro sensibility to the ensemble.
The Classic Off-Duty Combo
Mixing baggy silhouettes may seem like an advanced style play, but boyfriend denim and a loose-fit cardigan offer the ultimate throw-and-go pairing. The draping cable-knit sweater and ripped jeans work here because they fall in the same colorway, allowing you to max out on comfy vibes while keeping it streamlined and neat.
Mixing baggy silhouettes may seem like an advanced style play, but boyfriend denim and a loose-fit cardigan offer the ultimate throw-and-go pairing. The draping cable-knit sweater and ripped jeans work here because they fall in the same colorway, allowing you to max out on comfy vibes while keeping it streamlined and neat.
The Crafty Pairing
Every item in your closet has multiple applications — whether these are immediately obvious or not. Like this savvy dresser, who repurposed a plaid button-down as a midi-skirt and paired it with yet another fall staple — the black sweatshirt. If you'd rather not DIY, try wearing an extra-long plaid shirt or shirtdress underneath a baggy sweatshirt for more traditional layering.
Every item in your closet has multiple applications — whether these are immediately obvious or not. Like this savvy dresser, who repurposed a plaid button-down as a midi-skirt and paired it with yet another fall staple — the black sweatshirt. If you'd rather not DIY, try wearing an extra-long plaid shirt or shirtdress underneath a baggy sweatshirt for more traditional layering.
The Overall Solution
Obligatory pun, sorry — but overalls and all associated silhouettes (like the overall dress) truly are year-round warriors. Being such versatile heroes, they make a perfect match for our sweater collection. Colorful stripes with a denim mini and star-studded platforms are a trifecta of playfulness that'll surely be a hit with everyone (mostly ourselves, which is what matters, anyway).
Obligatory pun, sorry — but overalls and all associated silhouettes (like the overall dress) truly are year-round warriors. Being such versatile heroes, they make a perfect match for our sweater collection. Colorful stripes with a denim mini and star-studded platforms are a trifecta of playfulness that'll surely be a hit with everyone (mostly ourselves, which is what matters, anyway).
Advertisement
The No-Fail Fashion-Girl Move
When in doubt, wear all one color. You don't have to worry about matching your sweater to your skirt to your shoes to your what-have-you when it's all one color. This fashion-girl move is a tale as old as time and will continue to be our fall-back for many falls and winters to come. Plus, we all know the power of a black turtleneck...
When in doubt, wear all one color. You don't have to worry about matching your sweater to your skirt to your shoes to your what-have-you when it's all one color. This fashion-girl move is a tale as old as time and will continue to be our fall-back for many falls and winters to come. Plus, we all know the power of a black turtleneck...
Advertisement