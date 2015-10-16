No-Fail Ways To Style A Sweater

We can't knock sweater weather: It's wonderful that Mother Nature forces us to be cozy and drink warm beverages. Plus, we've developed a few no-fail #OOTD formulas that check all the right boxes — easy, warm, and always fresh. These go-to moves are anything but textbook, though. With the right accessories, the right layering, and the right touch, you can recycle these year after year without ever getting tired of 'em. See the few tricks up our (well-layered) sleeves, below.



The Saturday Uniform

You know the drill: Roll out of bed at whatever time strikes your fancy, pick your coziest sweater and your favorite jeans, and head on over to brunch/farmers' market/other leisurely weekend activity. This may be routine, but the staples don't have to feel ordinary: This street-style star opts for an oversized knit that's still structured around the sleeve and neckline, paired with straight wide-legged jeans with the slightest fray around the hem. What better way to seal a lazy-day special than with slip-on sneakers? We'll see you over bottomless coffee.