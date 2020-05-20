It's tough to generalize with all hair color, but sage advice for anyone dyeing at home is to find what you think is your desired shade, and then go one shade lighter. Soto reminds us of the golden rule: It's easy to transition color from light to dark, but vice versa is tricky. "If you accidentally go a little too light, you could apply another color, one shade darker, and hope that corrects it," explains Soto. "But if your color ends up too dark, you're stuck. Once you're dark, you can only remove the dye with a lightener, like bleach, in the form of highlights or a color correction done by a professional."