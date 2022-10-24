How To Pick A Rug That Gives A Room Life

And, while aesthetics are at the forefront of rug buying, another priority should be quality. According to Hyman, one should focus on the material and fabrication. "A high-quality rug is made with thoughtful materials by a skilled artisan, with the intention to create something beautiful that can withstand the test of time." Sound familiar? My Moroccan gem is hand-knotted and stems from the city of Boujad — all products come with quite the transparent on-site description. I've had it for almost a year now, and it has yet to lose its shine. Meanwhile, Hyman claims "low-quality rugs skimp on materials, use unreliable techniques, and won’t last very long."