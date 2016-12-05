When it comes to winter dressing, we've tried almost every trick in the book to get that curled-up-on-the-couch feeling without actually looking the part. Sure, we're die-hard fans of athleisure, but our upscale track pants and fashion hoodies won't exactly work for all of those cocktail parties in the months ahead. So, what's a comfort-lovin' girl gotta do to stay warm and stylish this season?
Answer: the DIY catsuit, our go-to wardrobe hack that's yet to let us down. Comprised of an all-black-turtleneck-and-leggings combo from Cuddl Duds, this cozy and sleek two-piece base allows for wearing our favorite, less weather-appropriate pieces — jumpsuits, billowy dresses, and shorts — no matter the occasion (or temp outside). Simply put, there isn't much in our closet that this pairing doesn't complement.
Ahead, find five ways this dynamic duo can instantly expand your winter wardrobe.
