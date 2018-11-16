Stylish people love the talk of layering, but, truth be told, layering successfully isn’t as effortless as it looks in the wintertime. A few misplaced layers can quickly send your carefully planned ensemble into puffland — and, as people who have been there many times before, we can attest that it’s not so much cozy as it is stuffy and uncomfortable.
That’s where the DIY catsuit comes in, our favorite cold-weather wardrobe hack for layering smartly and stylishly. This base is comprised of just one long-sleeve top and one pair of leggings from Cuddl Duds (you can find them at Macy’s), which serve as the foundation for all winter looks. And unlike an actual one-piece catsuit, these warm separates are versatile and easy on their own, meaning you can wear them as they are. As proof, ahead are three ways to mix and match these on-the-go essentials for wherever your day takes you. Your winter dressing woes have been solved.