How To Layer Your Drugstore Products To Get Rid Of Acne For Good

Ahh, so you woke up with a Magic Mountain-sized zit (or a whole range of them) on your face. As cringeworthy as that sounds, it happens to a lot of us. And while spot-treating them with acne cream is often the first line of defense, it’s sometimes not enough to keep them from popping up again. You have to get to the root of the problem, which starts with a regular skin-care regimen.
Aside from washing your face first, it can be confusing to figure out the order in which other skin-care products — like toner, moisturizer, sunscreen, and acne treatments — should be used in your daily routine. Finding an effective method will not only help you get the most out of your products and maintain a clear and healthy complexion, but it also reduces the risk of inflaming skin further.
New York-based dermatologists Dr. Joshua Zeichner and Dr. Carlos Charles say that when it comes to your skin-care routine, your best bet is to keep it simple. “Keeping things streamlined ]ensures[ compliance, which leads to the best results,” says Dr. Charles.
Click ahead for their guidelines for a spot-free complexion.