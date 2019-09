As if middle school wasn’t hard enough with all the coming-of-age feats, like shaving for the first time, meeting Aunt Flo, and not having a clue about makeup , we had to deal with breakouts, too. And mine were everywhere. My makeup routine was minimal, so I often felt like red bumps were taking over my face. For years, I shied away from family photo ops and walked the school hallways feeling embarrassed.When you have problematic skin, it follows that you quickly become obsessed with trying skin-care products that promise big results. I was determined to find an acne remedy that would work wonders on my complexion — and my self-esteem. I begged my parents to order Proactiv, but that only gave me hyperpigmentation that I struggled with into early adulthood. The one product in the line — and almost all others — I deemed my arch nemesis was the the spot treatment . Even though celebrities snap Instagrams covered in these clay dots, my skin refused to work with any of them. They did nothing. I believed they were a conspiracy.As anyone who was a preteen a decade ago can attest, Clean & Clear dominated the hormonal, puberty-induced acne scene. I hoped it would be my saving grace, so I snatched one of the spot treatments and thought, What the hell, might as well try it one last time. The first difference was the texture: a lightweight, non-sticky gel — and clear! After just one night of use, the redness on a massive pimple living on my jawline had reduced significantly. Not to be overly dramatic, but it felt like a miracle. I tried it again, and again, and again, and it took out blemishes in no time, without fail, making my skin look clearer and smoother overnight.As an adult, I still adore this little silver-and-purple tube. The treatment, plus my favorite cleanser , solves all my flare-up woes with dryness or flakiness when I wear it under makeup. I've got 99 problems, but my breakouts will never be one.The grown-up guide to dealing with acne. Read more from The Acne Diaries, here