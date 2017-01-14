First, the good news: It worked like magic on Vicenty's breakouts, which were her main concern. "Even though I’d cleanse prior to each treatment, the face wipes I’d use afterward would come up a bit dirtier than expected," she says. "My guess is that it shook more of my makeup loose from my pores, and — even though I broke out more after my first two tries — I believe that was my skin purging. After the first week, my deep-rooted, Magic Mountain-sized zits decreased significantly, and most of my acne scars started to fade." By the end of the month, she noted her skin looked brighter, too. "That was an added benefit, especially because winter usually makes my skin look dull and dried out." The downside? The handheld gadget wasn't always pleasant to use — and holding it up for 12 minutes straight made for one hell of an arm workout.