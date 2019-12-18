Story from Dedicated Feature

6 Holiday Gifts You Can Buy Now & Pay For Over Time

Ray Lowe
Even if you've taken advantage of every single Cyber Weekend discount at your disposal, holiday spending can still end up getting more expensive than you're comfortable with.
Luckily, there are a few hacks you can use to manage your spike in spending. One of them is taking advantage of monthly payments, a surprisingly easy option provided by Affirm on a host of your favorite retailers' sites, including Moda Operandi, Rag & Bone, and The RealReal — plus virtually everywhere you love to shop via the Affirm app. If you're unfamiliar with Affirm, this is how it works: You can pay for your items via flexible monthly installments, with some APRs as low as 0%.
To make your gift-buying even easier, we've rounded up our favorite fashion gifts from Moda Operandi, all of which you can buy now and pay for over time, from a scarf they'll want to wear all season to an Insta-famous bag.
Disclosure: Rates are between 10–30% APR, and a down payment may be required. Subject to eligibility check and approval. Payment options depend on your purchase amount. Affirm loans are made by Cross River Bank, Member FDIC.