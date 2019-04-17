How Gypsy Rose Blanchard & Nick Godejohn Were Caught In Real Life

After a year of planning the murder, Gypsy said she purchased Godejohn a ticket to travel from Wisconsin to Missouri by train. He arrived around June 8, 2015 and stayed at a nearby Days Inn hotel. Two days later, on June 10, Godejohn arrived at Gypsy's home and repeatedly stabbed Dee Dee to death at around 3 a.m. Gypsy, who said she gets "squeamish" around blood, allegedly sat in another room. Three hours later, the two packed their things and went back Godejohn's hotel room, where they stayed for two days before booking tickets to Wisconsin, where Godejohn lived with his mother, step-father, and younger brother.