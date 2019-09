How Gypsy Rose Blanchard & Nick Godejohn Were Caught In Real Life

On Hulu's The Act, Gypsy and her boyfriend have just made their escape after Nick murdered Dee Dee Blanchard. In real life, Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn were both tried and convicted for the murder of Gypsy's mother, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard. Many suspect Dee Dee suffered from Munchausen Syndrome by proxy , which would account for Dee Dee pretending Gypsy had a series of severe illnesses, though she was never diagnosed. However, the constant deception and control became too much for Gypsy, who convinced her out-of-state boyfriend, Godejohn, whom she'd met on a Christian dating website in 2012, to travel from Wisconsin to Missouri and stab her mother to death with a knife in June 2015. Now, Hulu's The Act has caught up with that piece of the story, but how long were Gypsy and Nick running before they were caught