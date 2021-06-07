2 p.m. — We want to explore the other neighborhoods and take a Lyft to Kerry Park ($23.25). We take several obligatory selfies with the Space Needle in the background. Soon after walking around Queen Anne's main drag, we decide to trek back towards downtown because there isn't much to see or do. On our way home, we notice The 5 Point Cafe has no wait, but then again it's mid-afternoon on a Tuesday. Last Sunday morning, we saw a huge line out the door so we made a point to check this spot out the next time we were in the area. We choose to sit outside and order fried cheese curds, chicken fried steak, soda, and strawberry rhubarb cider ($61.54). The portions are huge! Thankfully the server split the chicken fried steak into two plates. We box the untouched portion and gave it to someone in need on our way back to the condo. $84.79