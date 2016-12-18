4 Equally Amazing Alternatives To This Sold-Out Blush Palette

You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite retailers on what’s selling out right now, how to sign up for waitlists, and where to go to find the next best thing. Because if everyone’s buying it, you know it’s got to be good.
We could go on and on about our love of blush. It instantly brightens, lifts, and sculpts the face, can be used as eyeshadow, certain shades can double as a highlighter, cream formulas can go on the lips...
Illuminating blushes have become a staple in our routines for their lazy-girl-friendly duality. Are we the only ones obsessed with this multi-use product that can highlight and rouge the cheeks in one quick swipe? Apparently not, because Hourglass' Ambient Strobe Lighting blush palette, a shimmery trio of blushers, is completely sold out at Sephora.
It's not at all surprising: The brand's Ambient Lighting Powders, which set the skin while providing a lit-from-within glow, are insanely popular among editors, consumers, and bloggers alike. The blushes from the line have the same subtle radiance, but add a hint of rosy color to the mix. So, yes, this palette's stock has been wiped clean. But thankfully, there are other blushes that deliver the same results. Find 'em in the slides ahead.
