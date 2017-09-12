A hotel is much more than a place to lay your head at night: Sometimes, they are the destination. This is especially true when an accommodation offers a swoon-worthy panoramic view that provides endless Instagram fodder.
An intoxicating view is integral to an unforgettable hotel experience. After all, a stunning visual memory leaves a much longer-lasting impression than silky-soft sheets or remarkable room service. From underwater suites to lodges in a remote forest, we're taking you on a virtual tour around the most highly coveted views to wake up to. Your might want to bookmark these rooms for a future birthday blowout or honeymoon trip.