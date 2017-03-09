Ending an epic vacation in paradisal Tulum, Mexico, could lead to a possible existential crisis. Because when you're in such a gorgeous, fun-filled locale with so many things to do and see — from tequila bars to flooded cave explorations — how do you decide how to spend your last day? For Chelsea, Cori, and Grace, however, the answer couldn't be clearer. Before returning to busy lives complicated by kids, careers, and weddings, they end their girls' trip on a high note, i.e., by waking up at 6:00 AM to toast the rising sun with a glass of bubbly. It doesn't hurt that their balcony happens to look out over the most luscious, foam-kissed beach we've ever seen (and, as Tyra Banks taught us on Top Model, the most beautiful light of the day only shines at dawn). A word of caution for the wise traveler: though it's always champagne o'clock at the beach, alcohol probably isn't the best way to hydrate for a yoga class — even if the setting is as picture-perfect as the one at Hotel Sanara. Grab a glass and join the toast with the video above.