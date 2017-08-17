What is the kitchen if not an extra room in which to have sex? You probably have like four plates that you actually use, a spiralizer collecting dust that you swore you'd try someday, a dozen soy sauce packets in your pantry, and that's about it — if you're truthful. Seamless is bae and, in the meantime, the kitchen is more likely to be used for more important things — like sex.
"The kitchen is your own science lab because most of the products in there can be used for sex," says Megan Stubbs, a certified sexologist in Grand Rapids, Michigan. There are so many tools, surfaces, and foods to take advantage of when you're having sex, you just probably haven't thought of it yet, Stubbs asserts.
You might be thinking, I don't need to have kitchen sex, I have a bed! But don't write it off just yet. "Having sex in the kitchen can make a memory for you and your partner," says Michelle Hope, a certified sexologist in New York City. "When you're not having a great time in your relationship, you can always have your memory of the kitchen counter, because it keeps it playful and fresh."
Before you jump on your gas burner and get banging, you have to plan — and after you do it once in the kitchen, you won't be able to look at your utensils the same way ever again. Ahead are some tips and ideas from Stubbs and Hope, but feel free to get adventurous.
Keep in mind that anything you use for kitchen sex might need to be used for cooking at some point, so make sure you thoroughly wash objects before and after, Stubbs says. In general, it's best to "look for things you cook with that could be sterilized, like silicone, glass, stainless steel," she says. Otherwise, cook up a hookup however you'd like.