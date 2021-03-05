Occupation: Hospital Pharmacist

Industry: Healthcare

Age: 34

Location: Ohio

Salary: $150,000

Net Worth: $233,000 ($165,000 in various retirement accounts, $31,000 in savings, $37,000 in home equity minus debt.) My husband and I don't share any financial accounts. He typically pays for our internet, electric, and water bills as well essentials from Target (he's obsessed with the Target Circle app). He also chips in $1,100/month for my student loan payments since he's paid off his. I typically pay for groceries and most home repairs. I have one credit card that my husband also uses — we use it only for restaurants, travel, and DoorDash to earn points, and we pay off the card each month (usually under $200 unless we travel). He usually gives me some money back each month to reimburse what he's spent on the card.

Debt: $476,000 (I have $88,000 in student loans for undergrad and pharmacy school. They are over 60% paid off now! COVID has actually been very beneficial in paying down the principal on these while interest rates have been suspended. We also have $338,000 remaining on the mortgage for our house.)

Paycheck Amount (biweekly): $3,800

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses

Mortgage: $1,300 for 50% of our monthly mortgage payment — my husband and I split it 50/50 and we intentionally overpay by $170 total each month.

Loans: $1,686.29 to two different lenders, my husband pays an additional $1,187.66 to help pay them down. Car was paid for in cash.

Netflix: $15.08

Hulu: $6.46

Amazon Prime (plus HBO & Britbox): $23.60 (both my sister and father mooch from me)

Spotify Premium: $0 (I mooch from my sister)

New York Times Digital Subscription: $4

Continuing Education/Professional Society Fees: $37.92

Wine Club: $37.99

401(k): $288

403(b): $288

Savings Account: $25 automatically transferred each month