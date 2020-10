6 Scary Subscription Gifts Horror-Movie Buffs Will Love

Horror-movie buffs, you don't need to wait until Halloween to celebrate the spooky season — because, for us creepers, it's a year-round occasion. If you or a scary pal a) relate everyday situations to The Shining, b) scour Netflix's new arrivals for murder mysteries on a nightly basis or c) quote Black Phillip from The Witch in casual conversation, then you've come to the right place. Now, may we plant a perfectly ominous present into your holiday-gifting subconscious? Put down the bones-embossed pajamas and opt for a horror subscription instead.