6 Scary Subscription Gifts Horror-Movie Buffs Will Love

Horror-movie buffs, you don't need to wait until Halloween to celebrate the spooky season — because, for us creepers, it's a year-round occasion. If you or a scary pal a) relate everyday situations to The Shining, b) scour Netflix's new arrivals for murder mysteries on a nightly basis or c) quote Black Phillip from The Witch in casual conversation, then you've come to the right place. Now, may we plant a perfectly ominous present into your holiday-gifting subconscious? Put down the bones-embossed pajamas and opt for a horror subscription instead.
We scuttled around the darkest corners of the internet to seek out all of the top-rated and shiver-inducing subscription boxes imaginable. And, although the options are bountiful, not all are curated equally — so we lined up the top six worth sending to your favorite creep based on real horror-buffs' reviews ahead. Scroll on to peep the recurring shipments of everything from themed ghoulish gear to skin-crawling collectibles and monthly mysteries.
