An Ode To The Carry-On Suitcase That Got Me Through My 20s

I whole heartedly believe that a good suitcase can be one of the most sentimental items you own. When a piece of rolling luggage has served you well on your adventures, every bump and scratch on it becomes a part of your personal history. As Refinery29's resident luggage tester, I've amassed a sizable luggage collection over the years, but my most prized possession is still a trusty travel bag I acquired in my early 20s — the M5 Cabin Luggage by German luggage brand Horizn Studios.
This is one of my first real "adult" purchases: Horizn Studios was the first luggage brand to ever incorporate portable chargers into its designs, and that kind of innovation didn't come cheap. This carry-on came into my life at a formative moment — when I decided to move halfway across the world to chase my dreams — and has since continued to be an important part of my life.
I was really going through it when I got this suitcase: three weeks before, my first long-term relationship ended very abruptly and unexpectedly. My former boss, who has since become a close friend, took me out on a spa date and lent a sympathetic ear as I agonized over what to do next. "That's easy," she said matter-of-factly while we were getting a foot massage. "What's the one thing you've always wanted to do?"
The answer has lived in the back on my mind ever since I graduated from college. I've always told people that I want to move to London and spend my 20s visiting every corner of Europe. Still, uprooting my life and career in Hong Kong to move to a city I've only visited once sounded like a crazy idea, especially with no plan, no connections, or even a target date in mind.
Again, my former boss blessed me with another hot take: "Why don't you just do it before your 25th birthday?"
It was the end of May, and my 25th birthday was in early August, which pretty much meant that I had just two months to pull this off. But once I got her suggestion in my head, it felt like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that I had to follow through. If not then, when?
I needed some new luggage for this brand-new part of my life that will involve lots of traveling, and the stylish looks and practicality of Horizn Studio's M5 Cabin Luggage won my heart. The navy shell and vegan leather accent were chic and understated, but would still stand out in the baggage claim (the brand has since added a glossy colorway to the collection, as well as a line made with recycled materials). I also loved bringing my laptop with me and writing from it everywhere I went, and this carry-on had an exterior front pocket to provide easy access.
The suitcase is made of German polycarbonate, which means it's remarkably light and flexible. I can definitely vouch for how useful that has been: I've managed to toss my M5 Cabin Luggage into overhead compartments — without anyone's help — on the many solo journeys I've made since moving to London, from train rides in Switzerland to red-eyes to NYC. The well-made Japanese wheels are also a dream to wheel around, and never make any loud noises, even when it's being dragged through cobblestoned streets.
It's been almost seven years since I made this huge life change. Everywhere I went, this little case went with me.
Apart from the sticky residue left from bag tags over the years, my M5 Cabin Luggage is still in remarkably good shape. I'm amazing that it has stayed so structurally intact — with no dents or major wear-and-tear — given the insane mileage it has clocked throughout the years (especially when an airline lost it for 48 hours that one time I was passing through Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport). The interior, from the nylon lining to the mesh dividers to the zippers, look just as pristine as the day I first got the bag.
Using this carry-on suitcase will always remind me of the time I decided to uproot my life and move to a foreign country. The decision has paid off spectacularly: I've managed to actualize my dream of making London my home, and have had the immense fortune of seeing different parts of the world through my career as a travel writer. For this reason, it has become so much more than my favorite travel companion — but a reminder of all the exciting adventures that await if I just believe in myself.