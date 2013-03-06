Story from Shopping

10 Cute Hoodies You Won’t Be Ashamed To Step Outside In

Lauren Caruso
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
It’s no secret that we love our crew necks (proof here, here, and here), but sometimes, a brisk March day calls for something with a bit more heft. That’s where the hoodie comes in.
Luckily, long gone are the days that we’re limited to raiding our little brother’s closet for a zip-up without a label splashed across the front. And, after searching high and low, we found 10 stylish (seriously!) iterations of the ultra-comfy staple that are just at home with a pair of leggings as they are under a blazer for a casual-Friday feel.
So, whether you’re looking to upgrade your lazy-day wear or for something casual to offset a pair of not-so-basic leather skinnies, we’re bringing you 10 hoodies that are, dare we say, chic! Click through for our top picks.

More from Shopping

R29 Original Series