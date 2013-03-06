Luckily, long gone are the days that we’re limited to raiding our little brother’s closet for a zip-up without a label splashed across the front. And, after searching high and low, we found 10 stylish (seriously!) iterations of the ultra-comfy staple that are just at home with a pair of leggings as they are under a blazer for a casual-Friday feel.
So, whether you’re looking to upgrade your lazy-day wear or for something casual to offset a pair of not-so-basic leather skinnies, we’re bringing you 10 hoodies that are, dare we say, chic! Click through for our top picks.