Creating a stellar outfit is something that Justin Livingston of style blog Scout Sixteen can do well. As a brand ambassador, creative consultant, and writer, Livingston is well-equipped in every aesthetic area of his life — except one: his living room. Disappointed with the "frat house vibe" of his mismatched home furnishings, Livingston teamed up with Homepolish and West Elm to design a space that met his and his roommate's needs and wants.
With West Coast creative director Orlando Soria's guidance, the space was given a new lease on life. From the furniture to the art (by Brooklyn painter Shane Neufeld), each piece in Livingston's home was thoughtfully and purposefully upgraded to create a flawlessly functional live/work space. Click through to see the before and afters!
