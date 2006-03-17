Behind the Collection: Rodarte

Tell us a little about what's inspiring your current collections?

Overall, it's the romantic history and landscape of California. For spring, we were inspired by Charis Wilson—everything that she wore, looked weathered and lived in. While in a dress, the perfect accessory for her would be a wood-burning stove and a black painter's sweater. It's the mixing of the rough and refined that is what defines our approach and draws us to her. She was witty, charming, and extremely intelligent. She lived with Brancusi sculptures in Carmel, California. Her community defined the Californian landscape—Edward Weston and Ansel Adams. Spring 2006 is a study of the natural and mathematical forms of trees. For fall, we were again interested in a primordial landscape, yet with this season, we wanted to explore the textures associated within the myth of Persephone. Our garments are chaotic, and yet contained. They are linear and narrow forms, with soft abstraction. There is a hint of melancholy, in that we wanted to explore the beginning of winter, and how that in mythology, it is related to the history of mother and child. For us, it was important to have textures that are like ice, the underworld, the hearth, and blossoms. We decided this season to do our own beading as well as to build our own silk flowers.