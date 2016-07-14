The Most Revolutionary Beauty Products EVER, Picked By Hollywood’s Top Pros

Fun fact: Today is Bastille Day, France’s national holiday that celebrates the start of the French Revolution in 1789. And while it’s been a hot minute since anyone stormed a medieval fortress in Paris — stay with us here, we’re getting to the good part — there are still revolutions happening every day.
So we ask: What better opportunity to take a look at revolutions close to our own hearts? You guessed it: We’re talking about beauty. After all, a revolution is a revolution, whether it brings us freedom from tyranny or from cakey makeup. (Don't worry, we're half joking.)
We tapped 13 of the most in-demand Hollywood red carpet makeup artists, hairstylists, and nail artists — who look after the likes of Kerry Washington, Reese Witherspoon, and Miley Cyrus — to share the products that have revolutionized their fields.
From the foundation that perfects the skin of your favorite celebs to the dry shampoo that delivers foolproof results to the nail polish that does it all, this is your beauty shopping guide for products that are proven to perform. It's time to free yourself from the same old routine.