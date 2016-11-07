Real talk: There are plenty of reasons to hate the holidays and 99% of them have to do with shopping. Between the crowds and long lines, hunting for gifts for the eight impossible-to-shop-for people on your list, and the gladiator-style brawls in the clearance section, it's enough to make us want to hibernate until January 1. Oh, and don't get us started on anyone who responds to your gripes with, “I finished my holiday shopping in March!”
The bad news: We can’t change any of that, like, at all. The good news: We can give you $3,000 to spend on holiday shopping to make up for it. We’re teaming up with Society6, Domino, and Dwell to give away some seasonal joy in the form of a shopping spree. You’ll get $1,000 to spend at Society6, another $1,000 to spend at Domino, and another $1,000 to spend on any additional holiday expenses (like spiked eggnog and a new collection of ugly holiday sweaters).
Start making your list and checking it twice. Enter to win now!
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States (excluding Rhode Island), 18 years or older and over the age of majority in jurisdiction of residence at time of entry. Ends 11/14/16 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For Official Rules, click here. Void where prohibited.
