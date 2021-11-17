‘Tis the season for holiday cheer, gatherings with family and friends — and gifts. And not to toot my own horn, but I’m pretty good at gift-giving during the most wonderful time of the year. I can't recall the very first holiday gift I ever bought for anyone, but I certainly remember the feeling — that fuzzy warmth knowing you put a little more joy into the world.
I'll let you in on a gift-giving secret: there’s honestly not much of a science to picking out the perfect present — it just has to be thoughtful, special, and something that your closest loved ones (and a co-worker or two) would want and need. And this year, Ulta Beauty's vast selection of products and holiday gift sets makes it much easier to shop for the beauty lovers in your life while buying Black-owned brands in the process, because, as we all know, Black beauty matters. From Beauty Bakerie’s endless pantry of delicious products to Keys Soulcare’s skin-nourishing offerings, there’s no way you won’t be able to check off everyone on your list. Shop our beauty gift guide ahead.