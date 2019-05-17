H&M Just Dropped Its Summer Collection — & It Has Everything You Need This Season

We’ve all experienced that moment of panic that ensues right as it finally gets warm and a quick glance at our closets results in only one thought: Oh my god, I have nothing to wear. Suddenly, we find ourselves scrambling for new swimwear, shorts, dresses, and anything else that won’t make us sweat uncontrollably. Fortunately, H&M just launched its summer collection, and it's full of stylish — and affordable — options to quell all your seasonal wardrobe stress (think: inspired bathing suits in vibrant hues, breezy bottoms, and fun, flowy blouses).
Ahead, we’ve pulled together four super-easy summer outfits using our favorite pieces from the new collection. Whether you plan to hit the beach, an outdoor event, or just need a look that will take you from day to night (we know how summer plans go), we’ve got something for your most pressing summer situations.
And just in time for summer shopping, H&M has launched it’s brand-new Loyalty Program that’s perfect for both diligent and last-minute shoppers. Members will earn points every time they shop, which will add up to rewards for exclusive items, shopping event invites, birthday offers, and more. (Plus, if you join by May 29, you’ll get 20% off your entire purchase — a solid way to ensure that you’ve got something to wear as summer kicks off.) Go to hm.com to join now.
The Beach Day Look
Whether you prefer poolside lounging or a trip to the beach, taking a swim is surely on your summer bucket list. This playful one-piece (in a signature summer hue, tangerine) will still look great out of the water, especially when paired with relaxed pinstripe shorts. Don’t forget the necessary accessories: a wide-brim hat for sun protection (along with SPF, of course), a roomy tote for a beach towel, and flip-flops for easy on/off wear.
The Day-To-Night Look
Call it what you want: the 12-hour outfit, the brunch-to-bar look, the day-to-night ensemble — any girl with a jam-packed summer day needs a look that can carry her from morning errands to a late-night dance party. For an all-day affair, try a nonrestrictive fluttery midi-skirt with an off-shoulder top — a yellow skirt transitions easily from daytime to sundown, and a flirty cropped top helps you keep cool from the summer heat around the clock. If you plan to be on your feet all day, the espadrille is your best bet. You’ll reap the comfort benefits of wearing a flat-soled shoe, while also getting a boost from the wedge heel. Feel like turning things up? You’d be surprised what a pair of bold earrings and a beaded handbag can do to tie your look together.
The Rooftop/Garden Party Look
When it comes to dressing for an outdoor event in the summer, the key is finding something as airy as possible. That’s why we’re all about this breezy dress in a perfect sundown shade of golden rust. Balance it out with blocky, mid-heeled sandals (this is key if you’re going to be outdoors or on grass all evening). Finally, add a straw circle bag in black and a pair of matching cat-eye sunglasses to complete the look.
The Date-Night Look
If there's one instance where you want to exude effortlessness, it's on a date. This swingy tank top and crisp shorts look is a minimalist's dream — but still feels a bit dressy thanks to the halter neck, paisley print, and keyhole paired with high-waisted sailor-inspired shorts. A sleek chainlink white handbag contrasts charmingly with a denim jacket (which may come in handy for chilly restaurants or movie theaters), while strappy indigo block heels are perfectly flirty and easy to walk in.