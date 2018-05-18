Some clothes just speak to you. Take this tassel-accented pink caftan, for example — it says "time for a beachfront villa vacation" without actually uttering a word. Well, it's not the only item speaking our language from H&M's summer drop. The new release has all of our seasonal needs covered with pieces like denim cutoffs for a heat-stroke-proof festival look, airy pastel dresses to keep things nice and ventilated, plus a ruffled, cutout swimsuit that has us questioning why we're not poolside this very second. At this point, we'll have our next getaway plotted and planned before we even finish shopping. See what's got us catchin' the travel bug, below.
Welcome to MyIdentity. The road to owning your identity is rarely easy. In this yearlong program, we will celebrate that journey and explore how the choices we make on the outside reflect what we're feeling on the inside — and the important role fashion and beauty play in helping people find and express who they are.
