Watch Gigi Hadid Embrace The Ultimate ‘70s Summer Vibe in H&M’s Latest Campaign

Cue the reset.
The season of escapism is upon us. From spontaneous weekend getaways to extended summer holidays, restorative retreats and energizing adventures are just the thing to achieve a reinvigorated state of mind. But even the most impromptu of trips require a bit of forethought and planning. So for instant gratification, may we present a fictional flee from reality: Enter H&M’s Hôtel Hennes — bienvenue!
Encapsulating a ’70s summer vibe, caught on film by director Bardia Zeinali, the imagined fashion destination — inspired by legendary hotels where artists, thinkers, and icons hung out, collaborated, and completed residencies — is a place where aesthetics are exaggerated and experimental. But this delightful, unexpected, and upbeat retro realm is far more than a summer-loving campaign film. Within Hôtel Hennes’ transcendent environment, stories twist and turn, dreams become a reality, and fashion has no rules. In seconds, you’ll feel swept up by the playful, exciting, and inspired summer scenes, starring Gigi Hadid as the hotel manager.
Advertisement
“We really wanted this film to be a much-needed break from the day-to-day and from reality,” Zeinali stated in a press release. “Visually, Hôtel Hennes is a wonderland; the stars are not in their usual roles, and every frame is intended as a new adventure.”
It’s true — each tantalizing moment is more captivating than the next, from Hadid welcoming a new hotel guest, played by model Jill Kortleve, to the entertaining cast of visitors and staff, including models-turned-bellhops Jazzelle Zanaughtti and Kiddy Akita Lou, and newly checked-in holiday-makers, Isabelle Chaput and Nelson Tiberghien of the Young Emperors.
Also on site are model Olivia Vinten as the head of housekeeping, dancer and content creator Donté Colley as the head of glow-ups, model Devyn Garcia as a lifeguard, editor Julia Hobbs as a fashion journalist, model Precious Lee as a catwalk model, and content creator Christina “Tinx” Najjar as the hotel’s receptionist.
Mirroring Hôtel Hennes’ aesthetic, each character is equally spellbinding and inspiring, outfitted in a saturated and joyous palette of clothing and accessories to spark summer dressing cues. From the pool scenes to party sets, visions of a vibrant warm-weather wardrobe — and a lively mood to match — are guaranteed to influence your sartorial choices for the rest of the season.
“This is a homage to those magical hotels that have been the site of so much creativity in the past,” Hadid said in a press release. “I had so much fun on set, and I think that shows through in the film; the message is welcoming, playful, and escapist.”
Advertisement