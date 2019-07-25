The whole “love summer, hate everything else” shtick holds — until it’s August, all of your T-shirts have armpit stains, and your expendable income no longer exists thanks to the phenomenon that is rooftop bars.
If it’s any consolation, however, fall awaits. And along with the changing of the leaves comes a new influx of fashion’s greatest — and most classic — staple: denim. This year, embrace the harvest season with a denim refresh, and be sure to start your search at H&M. The retailer’s all-new fall denim line has the perfect pair of jeans for just about every occasion.
Date night? There’s a jean for that. Job interview? There’s a jean for that. Family reunion? Emotionally, you’re on your own — but sartorially, yes, there’s a jean for that. So before you start building out the rest of your fall wardrobe, stock up on all the staple denim you’ll need. Ahead, here’s a look at our favorite styles.